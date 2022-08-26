 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Golf tournament to benefit K9 unit planned

JUNEAU — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit will host its 12th annual K9 golf outing on Sept. 9 at the Beaver Dam Country Club, W8884 Sunset Drive, Beaver Dam.

Funds raised from this event help to offset the ongoing expenses such as equipment, training and veterinary costs of K9 teams which have been a community asset since 2011.

Sponsorships and/or prize item donations are sought for the event and silent auction.

An online based program for sponsorship and or golf team registration and payment is available at https://charitygolftoday.com or, if unable to do so online, contact Sgt. Joe Nicholas, jnicholas@co.dodge.wi.us, and/or Sgt. Taylor Nehls, tanehls@co.dodge.wi.us.

Entry fees are $75 per person or $300 per foursome and includes 18 holes with a cart and lunch. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and raffle prizes. Limit is 100 golfers.

