Golf with a purpose and support local healthcare through Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation’s ninth annual golf outing. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a shot-gun start at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Castle Rock Golf Course, W6285 Welch Prairie Road, Mauston. This event is open to the public whether it’s to golf, or to enjoy the reception and banquet.
During the event, participants will have many opportunities to win prizes. There will be a 50/50 raffle, proximity prizes, and games. All proceeds from this event will benefit the health of the community through the foundation.
For more information and registration, call 608-847-1495, or visit the calendar of events at milebluff.com. Registration deadline is July 31.
