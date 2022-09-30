 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GOLFERS TAKE THEIR 4TH CHAMPIONSHIP

  • 0
GOLFERS TAKE THEIR 4TH CHAMPIONSHIP

The team sponsored by Hometown Glass/Cabby's Grill & Patio won the 2022 Thursday Night Men's Golf League Championship Sept. 29 at the Beaver Dam Country Club. Team members, from left, Thane Lyons, John Grey, Kyle Winter, Dale Schroeder, Adam Lisko, Robert Bussewitz, won their fourth championship in the last five years.

 KYLE WINTER

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News