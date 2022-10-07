 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLL NAMED OPTIMIST STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Ava Goll, daughter of Jason and Melissa Goll, a senior at Sauk Prairie High School, was selected as the Sauk Prairie Optimist October Student of the Month on Oct. 5. She plans on attending Madison College studying health management. From left, Shane Been, SPHS assistant principal; Jason, Melissa and Ava Goll, Bart Mauch.

