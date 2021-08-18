 Skip to main content
Gone but not forgotten
Gone but not forgotten

Storybook Gardens

In 1955, Storybook Gardens opened on the strip in Lake Delton. The attraction featured nursery rhymes and other children’s stories with costumed characters and fanciful constructions amidst manicured grounds.

 JOHN BENNIN/Contributed

The Sauk County Historical Society will host a presentation on four former attractions in Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26 at the Frank Fischer Center, 20 Wisconsin Dells Parkway South, Lake Delton.

Attractions come and go in Lake Delton and Wisconsin Dells, some lasting for decades, becoming part of the vacation memories for generations of family members. Attractions like Fort Dells, Storybook Gardens, the Stand Rock Indian Ceremonial and the Tommy Bartlett Ski, Sky and Stage Show are now gone but live on in our memories.

The presentation will be repeated online at 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Register at saukcountyhistory.org.

