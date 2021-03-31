 Skip to main content
Good Friday Cross Walk planned
COLUMBUS — A Good Friday Cross Walk, an ecumenical walk of faith, is set for 3 p.m. Friday at the Santa Maria Apartments, 633 W. James St., Columbus. Walkers will make their way through Columbus and back again. Carts will be available for those needing assistance. Walk takes place rain or shine.

All are welcome to join this free walk, remembering, caring for one another and experiencing the walk of Jesus Christ to His death for our salvation and eternal life. For more information, call Tim Hoffman at 920-296-2284.

