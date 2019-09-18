{{featured_button_text}}
Good Neighbor Clinic celebrates 20 year anniversary

Pictured, from front left, are members of the original Board of Directors for the clinic, Don Wendt, Dwight Pulsfus, and Lani Marquardt; back, from left, are Jim VandeHey, Kaaron Keene, Mary Ann O’Brien, and Dr. Haakon Carlson. Not pictured are Dr. Tony DeGiovanni and Karen Fabisiak.

 KATHY BRUNO/Contributed

The Good Neighbor Clinic of Sauk Prairie will celebrate its 20th anniversary. The clinic opened on Nov. 9, 1999, by Dr. Haakon Carlson and a handful of volunteers, the clinic began offering free primary medical care to the uninsured in the Sauk Prairie area. Since then, the clinic has moved from its humble beginnings in one room at St. John’s Lutheran Church, to bigger quarters at the St. Vincent de Paul Resource Center, and finally to its current location at 95 Lincoln Ave., Prairie du Sac. During its 20 years, the clinic has served more than 4,600 patients.

All current and former volunteers, board members, and patients are invited to celebrate this milestone at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2. in the former Gift Shop at Wellspring, 90 Oak St., Prairie du Sac.

