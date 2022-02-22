Good Neighbor Clinic receives $10K donation

“The mission of the Good Neighbor Clinic is so closely aligned with the mission of Sauk Prairie Healthcare,” said Todd Wuerger, executive director of Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation. “The clinic is located on our Wellspring Campus, and we are always looking for ways to support it. As we were nearing the end of 2021, our Grants and Gifts Committee noticed we had some leftover money in one of the grants we use to support the hospital and clinics. It’s called a Medical Care Grant, and the purpose of it is to provide small grants to uninsured or underinsured patients who live within Sauk Prairie Healthcare’s service area and who are in need of health care services. Persons of all ages and conditions may be considered. The committee felt that the gift would be a perfect match to support the Good Neighbor Clinic.”