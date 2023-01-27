 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOOD SAMARITANS RECOGNIZED

On Jan. 26, the Beaver Dam Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1163 recognizes and honors Walker’s Restaurant and Bakery and three women for their prompt assistance to a veteran experiencing a life-threatening health issue. Their efforts helped him receive the medical attention required. From front, left, Veronica Schuett, Walker’s manager Kathy Fry, Gwen Laue, Jazz Marz; back row, VFW commander Ty Letto, and senior vice commander Curt Gruenewald.

 CURT GRUENEWALD

