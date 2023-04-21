Ethan Goodman is the Sauk Prairie Optimist Middle Level Leader for April. He is an eighth-grader at Sauk Prairie Middle School and the son of Sean and Julie Goodman. He hopes to attend University of Wisconsin-Madison and to become a civil engineer or a mechanical engineer. From left, Alicia Kopp, SPMS; Kyle Blechner, SPMS; Tricia Rodey, SPMS; Ethan, Sean and Julie Goodman on April 19.