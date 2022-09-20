Gordon L. Willson Elementary earns award

Gordon L. Willson Elementary School in the School District of Baraboo was recognized on Sept. 16 as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Secretary of Education Dr. Miguel Cardona.

GLW is one of eight Wisconsin schools nationally recognized with this award. GLW is recognized as an exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing school because it is one of Wisconsin’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between student subgroups and their grade level peers.

The NBRS award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and the Baraboo community in creating a safe and welcoming school where students learn challenging curriculum.

”It is exhilarating to have GLW named as a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School. We look forward to celebrating this outstanding accomplishment with students, staff, Board of Education members, and the community,” Dr. Rainey L. Briggs said.

GLW will be recognized with the other 297 schools at an awards ceremony on Nov. 3-4 in Washington D.C.