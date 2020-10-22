Gourd painting workshop offered

Instructor Jane Dillon will provide all supplies, including pre-prepped gourds and aprons, for students ages 13 and older to make a painted gourd snowman from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 8 at River Arts on Water Studio, 590 Water St., Prairie du Sac.

Project can be completed in less than three hours, no prior experience necessary. Paint will stain clothing, so dress accordingly. Face masks are required.

For more information or to register, visit riverartsinc.org, or email Kristina at kcoopman@riverartsinc.org.