Gov. Evers addresses spring flooding precautions

Gov. Tony Evers addressed a bipartisan package of legislation due to flooding in Wisconsin on March 10 at the Annual Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management & Homeland Security held in Wisconsin Dells. The bills invests in local flood prevention and recovery and rebuilding efforts after damaging floods.
The bills in the proposed legislative package will be circulated for co-sponsorship in the Legislature. The package includes:
- LRB-4578, creating a flood mitigation program in the Department of Transportation, granting rule making authority, and making an appropriation.
- LRB-4579, funding for the municipal flood control program and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5591, aids for certain highways damaged by disaster.
- LRB-5593, income tax deduction for flood insurance premiums.
- LRB-5597, disaster assistance payments and making an appropriation.
- LRB-5792, bonding for the soil and water resource management program and granting bonding authority.