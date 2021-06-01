Gov. Evers approves Hwy. 58 improvements

Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $5 million contract to improve Highway 58 in Juneau County. D.L. Gasser Construction is the prime contractor for the project to replace the pavement and repair two bridge structures along 11.5 miles of Hwy. 58 between Colfax Street on the north side of Mauston and Hwy. 80 in the town of Clearfield, south of Necedah.