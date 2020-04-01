Gov. Evers congratulates new Wisconsin State Patrol officers

Gov. Tony Evers is congratulating new Wisconsin state troopers who recently completed about six months of comprehensive training at the State Patrol Academy in Ft. McCoy and are now fulfilling their sworn duties to “serve and protect” the public.

During the 26 weeks of academic and physical training, members of the State Patrol’s 65th Recruit Class learned about traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management and lifesaving skills.

Upon graduating from the State Patrol Academy in Ft. McCoy, new officers are assigned to one of the State Patrol’s seven regional posts. The State Patrol’s next application/recruitment period is expected to begin in the fall.

Officers of the State Patrol’s 65th Recruit Class, hometowns and assignments include: Nicolas Belongeay, Green Bay, Sauk County, Southwest Region; Angel De Anda, Janesville, Sauk County, Southwest Region; Robert Shrock, Elkhorn, Sauk County, Southwest Region.