Gov. Evers seeks applicants for Dodge County district attorney

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Dodge County district attorney. The appointment will fill a vacancy being created by District Attorney Kurt Klomberg’s resignation, effective Jan. 13. The new district attorney will serve for the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January 2025.
To apply, email a completed application form and supporting materials to govdaapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. Jan. 13.
The application is available on the “Apply to Serve” page at evers.wi.gov.
For questions about the appointment process, contact the Governor’s Office of Legal Counsel at 608-266-1212.