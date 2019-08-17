Gov. Tony Evers and Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Andrea Palm, visited Church Health Services on Aug. 8 to “discuss what we are doing and how the state can support us better, specifically with the additional funding provided in the recently signed biennial budget,” Thea O’Connor, CHS executive director said.
Gov. Evers met with several Board and staff members and toured the facility to speak with some of the people who are treating those who have a hard time accessing much needed services.
“I was happy to have the opportunity to show Gov. Evers and Secretary Palm our dental clinic. They took time to listen and learn about the specific health needs and difficulties in accessing services in our community,” CHS dentist, Dr. Ron Verhulst said.
