Gov. issues “Safer at Home” order

On March 24, Gov. Tony Evers issued orders prohibiting all travel except for providing or receiving essential services. This order is effective from 8 a.m. on March 25 through April 24.

See this link for the order: content.govdelivery.com/attachments/WIGOV/2020/03/24/file_attachments/1409408/Health%20Order%20%2312%20Safer%20At%20Home.pdf, and this link for a description of the essential services wedc.org/essentialbusiness. This information can also be accessed on the Sauk County Public Health site co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.

Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to:

• Perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor

• Get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family, such as groceries, pet food, and other supplies

• Care for a family member in another household

• Care for older adults, minors, dependents, or people with disabilities