Gov. issues “Safer at Home” order
On March 24, Gov. Tony Evers issued orders prohibiting all travel except for providing or receiving essential services. This order is effective from 8 a.m. on March 25 through April 24.

See this link for the order: content.govdelivery.com/attachments/WIGOV/2020/03/24/file_attachments/1409408/Health%20Order%20%2312%20Safer%20At%20Home.pdf, and this link for a description of the essential services wedc.org/essentialbusiness. This information can also be accessed on the Sauk County Public Health site co.sauk.wi.us/publichealth/coronavirus.

Under this order, Wisconsin residents are able to:

• Perform tasks essential to maintain health and safety, such as obtaining medicine or seeing a doctor

• Get necessary services or supplies for themselves or their family, such as groceries, pet food, and other supplies

• Care for a family member in another household

• Care for older adults, minors, dependents, or people with disabilities

Businesses allowed to operate under the “Safer at Home” order include, but are not limited to:

• Health care operations, including home health workers

• Pharmacies, health care supply stores, and health care facilities

• Child care facilities, with some limitations

• Critical infrastructure

• Businesses that provide food, shelter, and social services, and other necessities of life for economically disadvantaged or otherwise vulnerable individuals

• Fresh and non-perishable food retailers, including convenience stores, grocery stores, farmers’ markets, and food banks

• Businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, and goods directly to residences

• Gas stations and auto repair facilities

• Banks

• Laundry businesses, dry cleaners, and services necessary for maintaining the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of a residence, including garbage collection

• Hardware stores, plumbers, and electricians

• Agriculture, including feed mills and veterinarians

• Educational institutions, for the purposes of facilitating distance learning

• Roles required for any business to maintain minimum basic operations, which includes security and payroll

• Law and safety, and essential government functions will continue under the recommended action

The order contains detailed information regarding the exemptions provided to certain businesses. If a business is unsure about whether or not they are exempted from this order, contact the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation at wedc.org/essentialbusiness.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/covid19, or dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/index.htm, or co.sauk.wi.us.

