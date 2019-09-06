MADISON — Margie Steinhoff, family caregiver and IRIS consultant, TMG/Magellan Health, Beaver Dam, has been appointed to serve on the Governor's Task Force on Caregiving, along with 28 other appointees. The goal of the task force is to analyze strategies to attract and retain a strong direct care workforce and support families providing caregiving supports and services.
"Caregivers provide critically important care and services, and it is essential that we recognize the important contributions these unsung heroes make to families in Wisconsin," said Gov. Tony Evers. "These task force members bring a wealth of knowledge and personal experience that will be essential in helping us improve our direct care system while developing a plan to support and retain our caregivers so we can ensure folks in our communities have the resources and they need to live and age with dignity across our state."
The Department of Health Services will staff and support the task force and will work with the Department of Workforce Development to provide data and other technical assistance as necessary.
Members are tasked with developing strategies to attract and retain a strong workforce, improve compensation and other benefits for caregivers, and establish a provider registry to help connect more families to the care they need. Many caregivers are family members or unpaid. The task force looks to help address the needs of all caregivers in Wisconsin. The first meeting is scheduled for Sept. 25.
