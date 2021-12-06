Governor awards $4 million to transit services

Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have awarded nearly $4 million in state and federal funds to local transit services for seniors and those with disabilities, according to a Dec. 6 press release.

“Fixing our roads and ensuring everyone has access to safe, reliable transportation is an essential part of our economic recovery efforts from this pandemic,” Gov. Evers said.

The $3,990,287 administered by WisDOT through the Federal Transit Administration’s Section 5310 Enhanced Mobility of Seniors and Individuals with Disabilities Program will go to 50 agencies in Wisconsin. The full list is available at https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/doing-bus/local-gov/astnce-pgms/transit/enhanced-mob.aspx.

Local grants were awarded to:

Dodge County, vehicle - replacement one minivan, side-load, $35,200.

Green Valley Enterprises, Inc., Dodge Operating Assistance System Capacity Building, $40,646.

St. Coletta of Wisconsin, Inc. serving Jefferson, Dodge, Waukesha, vehicle - replacement one medium bus, $60,800.