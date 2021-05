Colin Graber was named the Sauk Prairie Optimist Club’s Middle Level Leader for May at its May 19 meeting. He is an eighth-grader and the son of Heather and Tom Graber

He is involved with the musical, show choir and cross-country, his church youth group and community theater. He plans to attend DePauw University in Indiana as it is his grandfather’s alma mater; studying atmospheric research and has a dream of one day becoming a motivational speaker.