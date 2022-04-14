Grace Hill welcomes new pastor

JUNEAU — Grace Hill Fellowship welcomed Fred Smith as its pastor on March 7 and will honor him at an Installation Service at 10:30 a.m. May 1 at the Archie Monument Building, 820 N. Main St., Juneau, with dinner to follow. The public is welcome to attend.

He and Diane have been married for 48 years and they have four children, Stephen, Rebekah, Ruth Ann and Sharon and eight grandchildren. Diane Smith is full of energy and innovative ideas, always smiling and eager to serve the Lord with the folks she loves.

Fred Smith earned a bachelor of science from Harvard University, a juris doctor degree from University of Maine School of Law, served as a U.S. Marine Corps officer from 1975-1986, a judge advocate from 1980-1986. He also served as faculty and corporate counsel at Maranatha Baptist Bible College from 1986-1992, as mayor of Watertown from 1992-2001, on the Watertown City Council for 14 years and as pastor at Watertown Community Church from 2001-2018.