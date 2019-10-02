Grand Avenue Elementary School’s listening club is looking for adult volunteers. The Listening Club was designed to give extra support to struggling third grade readers. Adults who volunteer for the listening club donate 20-30 minutes of their time, one day per week, to listen to students read or practice their math facts. Listeners are paired with a student and meet weekly with him/her starting in November and ending in April at the Grand Avenue Elementary School, 225 Grand Ave., Prairie du Sac. If you are interested in volunteering for the Listening Club, call 608-643-1954, or email sadie.sutter@saukprairieschools.org.
