Participants in the Grand Avenue Chess Club games/tournament include Olivia Falkenstein, Amaya Sutfin, Atticus Smith, Floyd Stapleton, Tate Berahn, Milo Lueck, Colton Drews, Shaw Carter, Corbin Colby, Bryce Jacobs, Owen Hicks, Caden Roth, Cooper Considine, Caleb Ramthun, River Nelson, Nadya Khodakivska, Dexter Kehrli, Max Mereau, Grayson Whaley, Zane Rodgers.
On March 24, the class winners were named to include Floyd Stapleton, Christian Solt, Corbin Colby, Tate Berahn, Milo Lueck, Clark Kelter, Max Mereau, Shaw Carter, Zane Rodgers, Cooper Considine, Dexter Kehrli, Olivia Falkenstein, Colton Drews, Amaya Sutfin, Bryce Jacobs, River Nelson, Caden Roth, Dalton Breunig.
Grade-level winners include Milo Lueck, Cooper Considine, Caden Roth.
The Overall School Champion is Cooper Considine.