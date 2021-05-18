Grandparent Scam ramping up in area

The Dodge County Sherriff’s Office notifies the public that a “grandparent scam” seems to be ramping up again in the area. Complaints have been received that this scam is continuing to occur with disparaging consequences for some grandparents.

The scam usually comes in two forms:

The telephone caller imposters the grandchild and acts like he/she is distraught or crying, which leads the grandparent to believe that they are truly talking to their grandchild.

The telephone caller states he/she is calling regarding their grandchild, usually some type of doctor, police officer, or court personnel.

The details of the scam usually include that the grandchild is on vacation and has gotten in trouble and has been arrested or in a car accident and is either in the hospital, in a foreign country or jail. The caller instructs them to obtain money or some type of gift card to help the grandchild pay for an attorney, bond them out of jail or get them out of the foreign country. The grandparent is instructed to send the money/gift cards by mail or wire the money.

These imposters tend to target the 65 and older generation and tend to occur later at night or earlier in the morning.