Grandstand events cancelled

The Sauk County Agricultural Society, Inc. presenters of the Friends of the Grandstand Tractor & Truck Pull Fundraiser in Baraboo, cancelled the event’s 2020 pull. The event, originally scheduled for June 6 is not currently rescheduled. The decision to cancel was due to the extension through May 26 of Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home Emergency Order.

The Memory Lane Car & Truck Show, scheduled for June 5-6, held in conjunction with the Friends of the Grandstand event is also cancelled. The raffle raising proceeds for the Friends of the Grandstand and the Southern Wisconsin Chapter ATHS is still taking place. Those interested in this may contact the fairgrounds via email or phone to purchase a raffle ticket for a chance at a Williams Toolbox, Tool Package, Clothes package and $50 Farm & Fleet Gift Card.

For more information, call 608-356-8707, email info@saukcountyfair.com, or visit saukcountyfair.com.

