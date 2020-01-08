Grant applications accepted through Jan. 15

Beaver Dam Community Hospitals Foundation, Inc. is accepting Request for Funding applications to support community projects and programs that promote the health and wellness of the community. The deadline is Wednesday, Jan. 15.

If a non-profit organization is interested in applying for a grant for local health care or community health programs, call 920-887-4851, visit bdch.com/supported-programs or email bdchfoundation@bdch.org for an application or additional information.

Grant requests must be consistent with the mission of the foundation. Grants will be considered for the funding of health care-related services or activities within the geographic area served by Beaver Dam Community Hospitals, Inc. Applications received after the Jan. 15 deadline will automatically be reviewed during the next grant cycle. For more information, visit marshfieldclinic.org.