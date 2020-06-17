Grant applications available

SSM Health St. Clare Foundation is accepting applications for its Healthy Community Partnership Grants which provide funding for projects, programs and activities that advance the health and wellness of those living in the greater Baraboo-Lake Delton-Wisconsin Dells area. Those working on innovative ideas, collaborative projects or programs that need seed money for implementation are encouraged to apply. Grants are awarded two times per year in the spring and fall, with a maximum grant award of $2,000 each cycle. The application deadline for the spring grant cycle is July 6, with all funds awarded by Aug. 15.
Eligible programs and activities for funding include, but are not limited to, health education, disease screening, fitness and wellness assessment and improvement, research, speakers’ fees related specifically to health and wellness and serving the area’s underserved. The project must impact residents in SSM Health St. Clare Hospital’s service area. Practitioners in all fields of health, educators and school districts, employers, civic organizations and service clubs are encouraged to apply. Collaborative proposals are always welcomed.
For more information and to obtain a grant application, contact Julia Randles, SSM Health St. Clare Foundation director, at 608-356-1449, email julia.randles@ssmhealth.com or visit stclare.com/foundation and click on the Healthy Community Partnership Grants link.
