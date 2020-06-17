Grant applications available

SSM Health St. Clare Foundation is accepting applications for its Healthy Community Partnership Grants which provide funding for projects, programs and activities that advance the health and wellness of those living in the greater Baraboo-Lake Delton-Wisconsin Dells area. Those working on innovative ideas, collaborative projects or programs that need seed money for implementation are encouraged to apply. Grants are awarded two times per year in the spring and fall, with a maximum grant award of $2,000 each cycle. The application deadline for the spring grant cycle is July 6, with all funds awarded by Aug. 15.