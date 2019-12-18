Grant applications being accepted

Applications for the Arts, Humanities and Historic Preservation Grant and the Good Idea Grant are now available. Information about the grants, and application forms, are available at co.sauk.wi.us/artsandculture. Completed AHHP grant applications are due by 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 24to the Extension Sauk County Office, Attn: Arts & Culture Grant Committee, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, WI 53913. Good Idea Grant applications are due by the 21st of each month until all funds are used, send to the Extension Sauk County office.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sauk County Arts & Culture grant programs encourage art and historic preservation education and community development in Sauk County. The grant programs provide support for projects and organizations that value innovation, creative expression and community within Sauk County and are awarded through a competitive application and review process.