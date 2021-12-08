Grant applications now accepted

Applications for the Arts, Humanities and Historic Preservation Grant and the Good Idea Grant are now available. Information about the grants, and application forms, are available at co.sauk.wi.us/artsandculture. Completed AHHP grant applications are due by 4:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 2022, to the Extension Sauk County Office, Attn: Arts & Culture Grant Committee, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, WI 53913. Good Idea Grant applications are due by the 21st of each month until all funds are used; send to the Extension Sauk County office.

The Sauk County Arts & Culture grant programs encourage art and historic preservation education and community development in Sauk County. The grant programs provide support for projects and organizations that value innovation, creative expression and community within Sauk County and are awarded through a competitive application and review process.

Grants provide supplemental funding for a variety of projects including festivals, community events, lectures, tours, digital projects, community conversations, film projects, exhibitions and more.