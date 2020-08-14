Grant applications now available

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Greater Sauk Community Foundation invites grant proposals from area nonprofits for its annual community grant cycle.

Applications will be accepted from charitable organizations in Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties. Individual grants usually range from $250 to $1,000 and $10,000 is available to distribute. Applications must be submitted by email and received by Aug. 31. Grants are awarded in early November. Complete grant guidelines and application form are available at greatersauk.org.

Innovative ideas that propose practical solutions for a current community need, promote cooperation and collaboration in creating positive change, encourage volunteer involvement, strengthen an organization’s effectiveness and stability and address prevention as well as intervention are encouraged.

Areas of special interest include youth, education, the arts, health and human services, and the preservation of historical, cultural and natural resources.

For more information, contact 608-355-0884 or director@greatersauk.org.