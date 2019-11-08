{{featured_button_text}}
$600 grant awarded to skate park

Dennis Dorn of the Portage Area Community Fund, left, presents a $600 grant to Kyle Little of the Portage Family Skate Park on Oct. 13. The funds will be used to help cover costs of new construction additions to the park.

 KYLE LITTLE/Contributed
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.