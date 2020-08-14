Grant recognized for contributions to philately

The American Philatelic Society awarded Dr. Kenneth Grant of Baraboo, the John N. Luff Award for Outstanding Service to the APS, according to an Aug. 6 press release. The APS recognizes three outstanding philatelists each year with the Luff Award for contributions to philately. Grant, who is serving as president of the American Philatelic Research Library, the sister organization of the APS and the world’s largest philatelic library.

Grant’s lifetime leadership of the Baraboo club, his steady and thoughtful leadership at various levels of the APS and APRL, and his willingness to step into leadership for the APRL. He has served on the APRL Board of Trustees since 1999, with only a brief gap when he served as the APS Board secretary and edits the Cinderella Stamp Club’s publication, “The Cinderella Philatelist.”