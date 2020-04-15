Grape and Gourmet Gala postponed

The University of Wisconsin-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County Friends of the Campus Board have postponed the annual Grape and Gourmet Gala amid concern over coronavirus, COVID-19. The annual gala was scheduled for April 23 at Trapper’s Turn Golf Club in Wisconsin Dells. While a new date has yet to be set, the Campus Friends Board is looking at late summer or early fall.

According to Tim Teelin, Friends Board President, "We sincerely hope that we will be able to come together once again for the highly engaging Grape and Gourmet Gala later this year. We appreciate the continued support from our sponsors and communities during these unprecedented times. If your business has already sent in a sponsorship check, we will be returning it to you."