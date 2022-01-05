 Skip to main content
Grass-Fed Winter Workshop planned
Sauk County Land Resources & Environment will host a Grass-Fed Winter Workshop from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14 at Sauk County West Square Building, Room B-24, 505 Broadway St., Baraboo.

The workshop is free and lunch is provided. Space is limited. RSVP by Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 608-355-4842 or email justine.bula@saukcountywi.gov.

Attendees will learn how to increase farm profitability through managed grazing. Hear from managed grazing and perennial based agriculture experts, local farmers, and representatives from area butcher shops, Wisconsin Meadows, and the Livestock Compass.

  • Learn about the Livestock Compass with Jim Munsch and how to measure farm profitability while exploring different marketing opportunities with everything from Equity, local co-ops, to direct marketing from some local farmers.
  • Rod Ofte from Wisconsin Meadows will share tips on finishing animals and carcass grading along with the importance of utilizing all cuts.
  • Get to know the difference between grass finished and grain finished products as well as how different cuts can be prepared from Paul Short, a certified executive chef and culinary arts instructor for the Madison Area Technical College.

Masks are highly encouraged but not required. Social distancing is encouraged.

