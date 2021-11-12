 Skip to main content
Grateful Bread Sale at Reedsburg Public Library
Grateful Bread Sale at Reedsburg Public Library

Grateful Bread Sale

Grateful Bread Sale at Reedsburg Public Library in 2019.

 RPL/Contributed

The Friends of the Reedsburg Public Library will host its “Grateful Bread” sale, starting at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 22 while supplies last, in time for Thanksgiving.

Bread sale customers can expect to find a variety of yeast breads, quick breads, sourdough, muffins, scones and other rolls offered at the sale. Shoppers may also make requests for special items to be baked at a later time by a Friends group baker. Swedish Limpa bread was a special request and has now become a bread sale staple. Prices vary from $1 for some individual items to $6-$7 for artisan breads. Bakers wishing to contribute to the sale can donate from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 or from 7:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 22. Baked items should be covered.

For more information, call 608-768-READ (7323) or email info@reedsburglibrary.org.

