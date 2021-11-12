Grateful Bread Sale at Reedsburg Public Library

Bread sale customers can expect to find a variety of yeast breads, quick breads, sourdough, muffins, scones and other rolls offered at the sale. Shoppers may also make requests for special items to be baked at a later time by a Friends group baker. Swedish Limpa bread was a special request and has now become a bread sale staple. Prices vary from $1 for some individual items to $6-$7 for artisan breads. Bakers wishing to contribute to the sale can donate from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 or from 7:30 a.m. to noon Nov. 22. Baked items should be covered.