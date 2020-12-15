Gray earns CPA credential

MBE CPAs LLP with local offices in Baraboo, Mauston, Reedsburg, and Wisconsin Dells-Lake Delton announced on Dec. 7 that Josh Gray passed his Uniform Certified Public Accountant Exam to earn his CPA licensure.

As a staff accountant, he offers expertise in bookkeeping, tax planning and preparation for business and individuals.

A native of Wisconsin Dells, and a 2014 WD High School graduate, he interned with MBE CPAs from January to August 2018. After graduating from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance, he joined MBE CPAs at their Lake Delton location.