 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gray earns CPA credential
comments

Gray earns CPA credential

{{featured_button_text}}

MBE CPAs LLP with local offices in Baraboo, Mauston, Reedsburg, and Wisconsin Dells-Lake Delton announced on Dec. 7 that Josh Gray passed his Uniform Certified Public Accountant Exam to earn his CPA licensure.

As a staff accountant, he offers expertise in bookkeeping, tax planning and preparation for business and individuals.

A native of Wisconsin Dells, and a 2014 WD High School graduate, he interned with MBE CPAs from January to August 2018. After graduating from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance, he joined MBE CPAs at their Lake Delton location.

Josh Gray

Gray
comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News