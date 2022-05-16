Great Beaver Paddle Fest is June 11

The Great Beaver Paddle Fest begins at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, June 11 at Waterworks Park, 800 Denning Ave., on Beaver Dam Lake. A limited number of watercrafts will be available from Beaver Dam Community Activities and Services for beginner classes or bring your own equipment, for "how to" instruction or to enjoy the lake on your own.

8:30 a.m. - Registration at Waterworks Park for Paddle Fest Classes

10 a.m. - Canoe Class

11 a.m. - Kayak Class

noon - Standup Paddleboard Class

1 p.m. - Combo Class (as demand dictates) - open to everyone

All Day - Enjoy the lake on your own with three or six mile paddles

Signed waivers will be required for Paddle Fest. The Elks Club will provide a food concession stand. Shuttle service will be available from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to and from Waterworks Park and Fish Camp.

Volunteers are needed and welcomed. For more information, contact Alan Mannel at alanmannel@charter.net.

The whole family can get involved with the Fox of the River Voyageur on site providing fur trader canoe rides, kayak fishing demos, and a ship themed handicap accessible park.

For more information email info@bdlia.org.