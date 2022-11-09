Great Sauk State Trail mural dedicated

On Sept. 21, a mural on the Great Sauk State Trail was formally dedicated. The Sauk Prairie Healthcare board of directors, and the Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation board, committed the funds for Phase 2 of the Great Sauk State Trail, which qualified us for the mural.

“The idea for a mural started in 2019, and both the hospital and foundation boards were supportive. Celebrating the trail is consistent with our mission to encourage healthy lifestyles and getting outdoors, and there is no better example than this beautiful trail,” foundation executive director Todd Wuerger said.

Bernie Poff and his team at Polliwog Studios created the image of butterflies that are composed of healthy foods.