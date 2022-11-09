 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great Sauk State Trail mural dedicated

Mural dedication

On Sept. 21, the Sauk Prairie Healthcare board of directors, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation board artists and the community were on-hand to formally dedicate its mural on the Great Sauk State Trail.

“The idea for a mural started in 2019, and both the hospital and foundation boards were supportive. Celebrating the trail is consistent with our mission to encourage healthy lifestyles and getting outdoors, and there is no better example than this beautiful trail,” foundation executive director Todd Wuerger said.

Bernie Poff and his team at Polliwog Studios created the image of butterflies that are composed of healthy foods.

