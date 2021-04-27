Great Wolf hosts job fair

Great Wolf Lodge Wisconsin Dells, 1400 Great Wolf Drive, Baraboo, will host a job fair from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 4 with more than 140 positions available locally.

There will be hiring for all positions, with lifeguard, housekeeping and food and beverage roles being the greatest need. Appointments are strongly encouraged and can be scheduled by texting the phrase “GREATWOLFEVENT” to 2500; a small number of walk-up appointments will be accommodated.