Great Wolf Lodge’s Howl-O-Ween celebration

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Great Wolf Lodge will host its annual Howl-O-Ween celebration, beginning Oct. 1 and running through Halloween. Activities include a physically distanced Trick-Or-Treat Trail, too-cute-to-spook crafts, a costume contest, Costume Parade, Monster Bash Dance Party, UnBOOlievable Story Time, Howl-O-Ween Arts & Crafts, Candy Corn Count and more ghoulish activities.

One of the most beloved Howl-O-Ween events is the Trick-Or-Treat Trail, where kids collect candy at stops throughout the Lodge and meet Great Wolf Lodge characters, also dressed in Halloween costumes. The trail features a Teal Pumpkin stop, offering Great Wolf Lodge-branded non-food treats for guests with food allergies. Guests will need to pre-select a time window to begin the Trick-Or-Treat Trail, so Great Wolf Lodge can manage capacity levels and allow for physical distancing. Additionally, distance markers will be displayed at each trick-or-treat location and pack members distributing candy will wear ghoulish attire that incorporates proper personal protection equipment such as a mask and gloves.