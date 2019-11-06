The Greater Sauk Community Foundation shares the winners of its fall community grants awards. From honoring military veterans to preserving local history to support for the arts and social services, nonprofits will receive grants totaling $14,900. With these grants, the foundation this month passed the $4 million milestone in total charitable grants distributed since its founding in 1998.
Heroes for Honor, a Sauk Prairie group that raises money to send local veterans on the Badger Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., will receive $1K, the cost for one veteran to make the one-day trip. Baraboo 21, a Baraboo High School student group, will receive $500 for a memorial bench to World War II veterans.
The Sauk County Historical Society, Reedsburg Area Historical Society, Historic Indian House in Portage, and Badger Ammunition Plant History Group all had winning proposals for local history education and preservation. Their grants range from $500-$1K.
The Community Food Pantry of Spring Green will receive $700 for Knickers 4 Kids, a program to provide children's underwear to food pantry patrons. The Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry will receive $1K of support for Feed Our Future, to provide emergency aid to hungry schoolchildren. Sauk Prairie's 6:8 Inc. won a $1K grant to underwrite their new mentoring project, Circles Sauk Prairie, with a long-term goal of reducing poverty in the community. The Sauk County Health Department's annual Rural Safety Days project, which teaches safety to children who live on farms, will receive their request of $250. Agrace Hospice's Care for All program, which provides end-of-life care regardless of the ability to pay, will receive a grant of $1K. A $1K program scholarship was awarded to Kids Ranch for a child in need.
The Foundation will once again sponsor the Baraboo Range Preservation Association's Cabin Fever Lecture Series with a $500 grant. The students of Jack Young Middle School will receive a $600 grant to promote energy conservation with their Unplug: Energy Hug project.
The Baraboo Music Support Group will receive $2K to help buy new instruments for the Baraboo School District. Witwen Concerts will get $300 for its outdoor summer concerts. A program to bring seniors from area nursing homes to the classic movie series at the Al. Ringling Theatre will receive $1K, while an arts workshop for older adults at the Spring Green Community Library will receive $800.
The Greater Sauk Community Foundation is a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to encourage charitable giving, matching local gifts to local needs. Governed by a volunteer board of community leaders, the Foundation is based in Baraboo and serves all of Sauk County as well as contiguous counties. Donations to support the Foundation’s work may be sent to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, P.O. Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913.
For more information, call 608-355-0884, or email director@greatersauk.org.
