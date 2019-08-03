Hungry children, classical music lovers, college-bound students, public art supporters and local veterans were among the many beneficiaries of grants in 2018 from the Greater Sauk Community Foundation.
Grants distributed totaled $660,000 to 64 charitable organizations, plus more than a dozen scholarships and awards. The foundation collected more than $300,000 in donations for the August 2018 Sauk County flood victims and received community service awards from the Sauk County Development Corporation and the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce.
The full annual report can be viewed at greatersauk.org.
The foundation serves all of Sauk County as well as Adams, Columbia, Iowa, Juneau, Richland and Vernon counties. Donations may be sent to the Greater Sauk Community Foundation, PO Box 544, Baraboo, WI 53913.
For more information, call 608-355-0884 or email director@greatersauk.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)