GREENWOOD GUESSES PUMPKINS WEIGHT

Craig Stovey, store manager at Pierce’s Express Market, presents Hunter Greenwood with a $100 gift card, as the pumpkin cracked and could not be delivered, for guessing the closest weight of the pumpkin without going over on Sept. 30. The pumpkin weighed 1,443 pounds and his guess was 1,407 pounds.

