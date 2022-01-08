 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grief support group offered
Mauston United Methodist Church, 420 Suszycki Drive, will host its grief support group from 6-7 p.m. Sundays, Jan. 23-Feb. 27. The group is available to anyone that has experienced the death of a loved one within the past year. Facilitators, Pastor Wendell Williams and Ben Harrison will discuss topics that include, “Is it OK to grieve?”, “What does grief feel/look like?” Coping with triggers, “blue” days, loneliness, coping with grief, sharing not comparing, mentioning your loved one’s name and dealing with the holidays.

To pre-register, call Pastor Wendell at 608-547-5964 or email Ben Harrison at ben@fieldstonenorth.com for more information.

