Grief support group offered
Mauston United Methodist Church, 420 Suszycki Drive, will host its grief support group from 6-7 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 24-Nov. 28. The group is available to anyone that has experienced the death of a loved one within the past year. Facilitators, Pastor Wendell Williams and Ben Harrison will discuss topics that include, “Is it OK to grieve?”, “What does grief feel/look like?” Coping with triggers, “blue” days, loneliness, coping with grief, sharing not comparing, mentioning your loved one's name and dealing with the holidays.

To pre-register, call Pastor Wendell at 608-547-5964

