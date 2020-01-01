Grief support group offered

First United Methodist Church, 615 Broadway St., Baraboo, will host its free six-week series Growing Through Grief support group from 3-5 p.m. on Sundays beginning Jan. 5, facilitated by Judy Ellington.
Each session incorporates the use of a variety of audiovisual materials, including the “When Mourning Dawns” video series.
Anyone experiencing a grief event is invited to join the group. There is no charge and registration is not required.
For more information, call Judy at 608-356-5495 or email jmjsellington@charter.net.