Grief support series offered
Tomah Health Hospice Touch has scheduled a free six-week group grief support and education series to help people who have lost a family member or friend.

The series will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays beginning April 13 and from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning April 14 at the Hospice/Palliative Care offices, 601 Straw St., Tomah. Participants can choose which group to attend and participation is limited to 5 people in each.

“The group offers companionship and understanding from others who have experienced a loss, and may be experiencing similar challenges that living with grief brings,” said Samantha Warsaw, Hospice Touch bereavement coordinator/social worker.

Register at 608-374-0250 by April 9.

